Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies started monitoring of the high profile militants affiliated with different banded outfits named in the list of 4th scheduled (list of suspect militants).

According to the details, as many as 129, suspect militants of Karachi enlist in 4TH scheduled being checked by the security agencies. The monitoring of the suspects has been made to ensure the peaceful election day.

It is worth mentioning here that home department Sindh prepared the list of the suspects militants having on the recommendation police and other security agencies over the previous history and criminal record of the accused persons and those named enlisted in the 4th scheduled were bound to informed area police before any sort of movement and also show regular attendance at the police station.

23 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested 23 suspects in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. Rangers conducted a raid in Landhi locality whiel arrested a bandit namely Usman while rangers and police in joint operation conducted in Hyderabad arrested a notorious drug paddler Idrees Janvari and recovered narcotics from his possession.

FB Industrial Area police claimed to have arrested four street criminals including Mushtaq, Arsalan, Shaheen and Haider Ali while recovered pistols, motorbikes and looted valuables from their possession. Anti Car Lifting Cell police claimed to have arrested three motorbike lifters including Sajid Ali, Jahanzaib and Habib while recovered ten stolen and snatched motorbikes from their possession.

Police said that the accused persons were also involved in various cases of street crimes and other criminal activities Gabool Town police claimed to have arrested three street criminals including Imtiaz, Rizwan and Usama. Police said that the accused persons were snatched a motorbike from Shafiq Mora and trying to flee when police on routine patrolling running after the accused persons and managed to arrest them.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and snatched motorbike from their possession. Garden police claimed to have arrested two street criminals namely Junaid and Umair while recovered weapons and motorbike from their possession.

Korangi Industrial Area police claimed to have arrested a drug paddler Rehmat while recovered narcotics from his possession. Pirabad police claimed to have arrested three drug paddlers including Gull, Adnan and Hakimullah while recovered narcotics from their possession. Zaman Town police arrested a street criminal woman Shabana while her comrade namely Ishtiaq managed to flee when police trying to arrest the accused persons during snap checking. SITE-A police claimed to have arrested a notorious criminal Noor Islam while recovered weapons and looted valuables from his possession.