I think that there is dire need to amend the constitution. By adding more paras regarding to the educational criteria for becoming member of parliament, provincial assemblies and senate. Also criteria for prime minister, chief minister and president.

Only a person having MS degree should be eligible for becoming member of parliament, provincial assemblies and senate.

A person having PhD degree should be eligible for becoming prime minister, chief minister and president.

A member can only become minister for not more than 2 times.

A member should not become minister whose age is above than 63.

I urge the people of Pakistan to ask there candidates to amend this article if they are sincere and loyal to the country and prove their truthfulness and honesty.

I challenge all political parties and their leaders if they want debate on this issue. I urge Chief Justice of Pakistan to take Suo moto action if politicians don’t amend this.

I also urge media to raise this issue as it is the need of time.

SAFEER AHMAD RAZA,

Lahore, July 4.