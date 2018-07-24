Share:

SAN DIEGO:- More than 240,000 people have signed a petition for Disney to rehire “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise director James Gunn , who also garnered celebrity support just days after he was axed over a series of offensive tweets. “I’m smart enough to know this most likely won’t change anything but hopefully, this could get Disney to realize the mistake they made and not do it again in the future,” said a person named Chandler Edwards, who launched the petition on Change.org. “This situation is very different, though, as he made these jokes years before he was working for Disney and also the fact that they were jokes.”