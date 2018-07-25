Share:

LAHORE - Pak Suzuki (PSMC) reported its 2Q2018 earnings wherein the company posted Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs394 million (EPS Rs4.78, down 43percent YoY). The earnings are below expectations as the margin compression was higher than anticipated.

Net sales of the company grew by 35percentYoY to Rs30.1bn due to twin effect of price increases as well as volumetric growth of 25.5percent YoY.

Volume wise, Wagon-R led the growth chart, rising by 66percent YoY, followed by Swift (up 37percent YoY), and Ravi (up by 33percent YoY). Volumetric growth remained strong, reaching 37,621 units cumulatively in 2Q2018, as demand for smaller passenger cars from ride hailing services continued.

Cost of sales grew 39percent YoY, outpacing the robust revenue growth, leading to significant gross margin erosion. Gross profit fell by 9percent YoY, pulling down gross margin by 2.7ppts YoY to 5.7percent in 2Q2018. Margin compression can be attributed to higher raw material costs (Steel prices up by 22percent YoY).

As well as PKR depreciation (PKR down by ~15percent from Dec 2017 to Jun 2018) combined with the inability of the company to effectively pass over the impact to customers.

Earnings were further dragged down due to 24percent YoY higher administrative cost as well as an effective tax rate of 46percent due to incorporation of super-tax, in our view.

For the 1H2018, earning growth declined by 35percent YoY despite 22percent YoY volumetric growth, as gross margins fell due to aforesaid factors to 7.0percent in 1H2018 compared to 10.3percent in 1H2017.