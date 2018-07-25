Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan's football team defeated Bahrain’s Al Riffa Football Club in its second practice match Monday night during their tour of the country ahead of the Asian Games and SAFF Championship as preparations are underway. Pakistan, who went down fighting against Buddaiya Club earlier, defeated Al Riffa 1-0 in their second friendly practice game. The only goal in the match came off a penalty, wherein Denmark-based Mohammad Ali netted the ball brilliantly on a retake. The national football team is currently in Bahrain for a two-week-long preparatory tour.