ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority Tuesday asked broadcasters to stop election campaigns or propagation of political parties and candidates.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) expressed its serious concerns over violation of the election code of conduct by private satellite TV channels as they were continuously telecasting, recorded footages of public gatherings and addresses of political parties’ candidates made till July 23, 2018.

In a statement, the PEMRA said as per directives of the ECP, election campaigns or propagation of political parties and candidates should be stopped forthwith. It said that repeat telecast in the garb of reporting of political gatherings, public addresses of political leadership, statements/ comments by any political leader or party representative in any talk show or road show should also be stopped. Besides, it said, opinion polls or surveys conducted either by the channels indigenously or through any independent source should also be stopped immediately as the same may influence voters as well as electoral process.

It said that all satellite TV channels and FM radio licensees are requested to provide specific information with regard to significance of the elections, vote, electoral process and security.

Moreover, the PEMRA statement said that public should also be motivated to cast their votes and perform their national duty by making the democratic process successful.