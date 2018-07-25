Share:

islamabad - The administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has directed all faculty members, Medical Officers (MOs) and Postgraduates Residents to avoid issuing Medical Rest Certificates (MRC) to federal and provincial government employees performing election duties. According to a notification, all faculty members, Medical Officers and Postgraduates Residents have been directed not to issue medical rest certificate to federal and provincial government employees especially those who will perform duties in General Elections-2018 except in acute emergency. The certificates issued in acute emergency to be countersigned by Clinical Coordinator (EAC) or Deputy Director (OPD), it added. It said that the government had cancelled leaves of essential medical staff in all federal hospitals.