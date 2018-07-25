Share:

ISLAMABAD: Additional Secretary Agriculture Dr Ghazanfar Ali Khan has said the

government was striving hard to develop best quality cotton seed varieties for getting higher yield. According to Radio Pakistan report during inspection of different varieties cultivated at Cotton Research Institute in Multan, he urged upon cotton scientist to develop varieties which could have potential to bear extremity of weather and immense resistance. He maintained the cotton should meet demand of local textile industry. He also hailed the liaison between Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture and Research Institute would surely come up with good results.