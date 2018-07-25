Share:

LAHORE - In order to monitor election activity and entertain complaints, the PML-N has set up a special room at the party central secretariat.

Presided over by Shehbaz Sharif a meeting of the Party, also participated by Marriyum Aurengzeb, Senator Pervez Rashid, Senator Musaddaq Malik and Senator Asif Kirmani, took the decision on establishing the monitoring room that will also serve for compiling the election results and take care of the difficulties facing the electorate. The meeting also took review of election and the other allied matters of the election day.

Meanwhile, Marriyum stated that a section of electronic media is disseminating false reports about Nawaz Sharif.She said such a propaganda aims at influencing the polls. She wanted the election commission to desist any political party from maligning the leadership of anyone after the election results have been announced. Marriyum rejected the reports of deal by Nawaz Sharif and said, the rivals of the PML-N wanted to confuse the voters by such tactics but they will not succeed.