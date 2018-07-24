Share:

BAHAWALPUR/SIALKOT -All the security arrangements have been finalised to conduct fair and transparent elections throughout the region. Zero tolerance policy is being adopted about the implementation of code of conduct. Meanwhile, 70 cases were registered and action taken without any discrimination against violators of Code of Conduct. As many as 4321 polling stations have been established throughout the region. 224 polling stations have been declared sensitive as "A" category.

CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive polling stations for monitoring. 138 companies of Pak Army, 4 of Rangers and more than 25000 Punjab policemen have been deployed, said Regional Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Rana.

He said that for violation of code of conduct, 70 cases have been registered and 120 people had been arrested. Out of these 70 cases, 46 cases were filed in Bahawalpur, 15 cases in Bahawalnager and 9 in Rahimyar Khan. Out of these 70 cases, 20 cases were filed against PML-N, 11 cases against PPPP, 18 cases against PTI and 21 independents and other political parties.

He said total 4321 polling stations have been established in which 224 are "A" class, 705 are "B" class while 3392 are "C" class polling stations. He further said that foolproof security arrangements have been finalised generally and especially for 224 sensitive polling stations. Entry in the polling stations will be through walkthrough gates, he said.

Voters will be entered after checking with metal detectors; 224 walk throughgates, 929 metal detectors and 1344 CCTV cameras will be used for the security purpose, he said.

He said 452 search operations had been carried out and 22000 persons had been screened out; 160 mock exercises carried out to check the performance of law enforcement agencies. He noted that policemen and officers had been made alert on all the entry and exit points of the region. Every vehicle and persons are being checked vigilantly on the entry and exit points, he said.

The paramilitary troops patrolled on main roads in sensitive areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur on the eve of general elections.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu , senior officials of Police and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and law enforcing agencies (LEAs) visited several polling stations and they reviewed in details the polling arrangements.

District administration has declared 158 polling stations as sensitive in Sialkot district, advising the officials concerned to make foolproof security measures to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful polling.

The district administration and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have made arrangements in all the five constituencies of National Assembly and eleven constituencies of Punjab assembly in Sialkot district in Sialkot district for the general elections.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established 1862 polling stations. CCTV cameras have been affixed to monitor the entire polling, votes' counting and re-counting processes at these police sttaions.

The DC added that 158 polling stations have been included in A Category, 1018 polling stations in B Category and 686 polling stations have been listed into C Category in Sialkot district. A Category's 158 polling stations have been declared as sensitive for which the district administration has chalked out a special security plan here in Sialkot district. There are total 2334498 registered voters including 1303401 male and 1031097 female voters in Sialkot district.