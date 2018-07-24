Share:

ATTOCK-Political manoeuvring is at its peak and the voters and supporters of the candidates are humming as the two major contenders - PML-N and PTI - are going all out to win the upcoming general elections.

As the electioneering entered the final round and the mist clears, all the candidates especially who belong to PTI and PML-N are warming up to a hectic and dawn to dusk electioneering to woo the people.

Though JI, PPP, TLP, MMA and independent candidates are also contesting the elections, the real contest will be between the PTI and PML-N.

Punjab provincial constituency PP-3 consists of Hazro and some rural areas of tehsil Hassanabdal. In 2013 general elections, Shahwaiz Khan of PML-N clinched 40897 votes by beating Malik Jamshaid Altaf of Tahir Sadiq group who succeeded to get 39622 votes.

One to one contest is expected between political heavyweight former district Nazim Major (r) Tahir Sadiq of PTI and Asif Ali Malik, the nephew of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan who is contesting polls from PML-N platform.

Simultaneously, coordinators and supporters are busy assigning duties for the election campaign. The banners, portraits and flexes are hoisted in a good number in the streets, bazaars, roads and public places.

There is no gainsaying that Major (r) Tahir Sadiq has the potential of pulling crowds. He presently enjoys a strong political position and has a good following among major families in the area. The political landscape of the constituency has completely changed after Mr Sadiq jumped on the bandwagon of the PTI. His popularity has also increased after he joined the PTI.

Although 2013 general election from this constituency was won by PML-N but for upcoming elections change is in the air as observed by the masses who had a bad experience under the rule of Sharif family over the last three decades.

In addition, former MPA Shahwaiz Khan failed to deliver during his five years tenure up to the expectation of the masses. However, political heavyweight Tahir Sadiq has massive support of PTI voters.

With his personal impressive track record in the area besides deep-rooted contacts with baradari heads and local influential having vast vote banks, analysts believe that Mr Sadiq is in a strong position for the July 25 poll.

The PML-N candidate Asif Ali Malik on the other hand is banking on the political clout created over last five years of rule. Shahid Khan, a senior journalist says the PML-N representatives' 'hallmark performance' can be summed up by a look at the city.

"There are piles of garbage on city roads," he said. "The air is polluted by the burning of garbage. The health and education facilities are inadequate and the people are without safe drinking water.

This is debilitating the people physically and economically." These are not the best of times for the PML-N, acknowledged some of those who were asked to comment on the election campaign so far.

According to the political observers, all is not ideal in the PML-N camp. The party is faced with internal rift. Former MPA Shahwaiz Khan distances himself with electioneering drive of his party in the area and even not attended single public meeting or arranged election drive after award of the party ticket to Asif Ali Malik.

As the final run for the polls has whistled and the caretaker government is eager to ensure that the election code of conduct is not violated.

The district returning officer as well as the deputy commissioner and assistant commissioner have explained to all parties and candidates the code of conduct is to be strictly adhered to.