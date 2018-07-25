Share:

rawalpindi - The returning officers (ROs) on Tuesday have distributed among the presiding officers the ballot papers and other equipment needed on the polling day.

The polling equipment was distributed in Judicial Complex under the supervision of District Returning Officer (DRO) Khalid, who is also District and Sessions Judge Rawalpindi.

The polling equipment has also been brought to the polling stations in the city amid tight security provided by Pakistan Army troops and police.

Equipment needed on polling day included ballot papers, ballot boxes, screens to offer privacy to voters, stamps, stamp pads, un-removable ink, bags to be used pack the votes and stationary items.

The voting and counting process will be held in a total of 2576 polling stations, set up by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in the city.

However, the presiding officers including females have lodged complaints of inadequate arrangements made by ECP and the district administration. They said the distribution of polling equipment began late.

A female presiding officer, who is a teacher at a government school, told The Nation that she arrived in Judicial Complex at 8am to get the polling equipment for her polling station located in Satellite Town but was handed over the ballot papers and other stuff at 1pm. “It was hard for me to wait in the hot and humid weather. Cold drinking water was also not available,” she said.

Another male teacher, who was deputed at assistant presiding officer at a school in Peoples Colony Tench Bhatta, also expressed his concerns over poor performance of Election Commission of Pakistan and the district administration.

He said he along with many other APOs were kept waiting for hours before being provided the polling material.

He said that Election Commission of Pakistan should take notice of the negligence and slow pace of work of District Returning Officer and returning officers.

Many other assistant presiding officers showed their concerns over slow process of distribution of polling equipment.

Meanwhile, police and other law enforcement agencies have made tight security arrangements to shield the people present in the Judicial Complex and to avoid any untoward incident.

Besides police and personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies, troops of Pakistan Army were deputed inside and around the Judicial Complex.

The traffic police and the army have also blocked the roads leading towards Judicial Complex.

All the vehicles including Suzuki pick-ups were parked in Jinnah Park by the City Traffic Police.

Later, the equipment of polling was transported to all the polling stations under heavy security of Pakistan Army. According to sources, troops of Pakistan Army will keep guarding the polling stations during night time in order to foil any rigging attempt in the city.

The polling in the city will start at 8am and will continue till 6pm.

Similarly, the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers have also tested the ECP’s official mobile application for sharing the results of general elections 2018 successfully.