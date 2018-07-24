Share:

Psoriasis is an auto-immune disease that causes raised red scaly patches to appear on the skin and it typically affects the outside of the elbows, knees or scalps though it can appear on any location, burns and stings. According to a report, 125m people are suffering from this disease globally and about three per cent of Pakistanis suffer from it. The Pakistan Psoriasis Foundation reports that in an analysis of survey data from 5,000 psoriasis patients, 20pc of women said that psoriasis was a large problem in their everyday lives, compared to only 12pc of men. I wish to request the responsible authorities to an action against this cruel disease which is a curse all over the world also in the country.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat, July 5.