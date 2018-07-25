Share:

ADEN - Two people were killed Tuesday and six, including a security commander loyal to Yemen's government, wounded in a suicide attack in Aden, a security source said. The attacker blew himself up while riding a motorbike near a vehicle carrying the commander of a battalion of UAE-backed forces, the source told AFP. The explosion killed a female passerby and a soldier driving the vehicle that was carrying the commander, who was among four wounded passengers, the source said. Two civilians were also wounded, added the source, who is loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government.