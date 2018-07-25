Share:

LAHORE - Police recovered thousands of Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs) from a nullah here in Shafiqabad area on Tuesday.

The NICs were taken into custody by police and investigation was underway.

Shafiqabad area falls in NA-125 constituency. PTI candidate from this constituency Dr Yasmin Rashid has demanded for holding an impartial investigation into the recovery of thousands of CNICs from the area.

Residents of the area spotted three suspected bags in the nullah and informed the police. The police took these bags into custody, opened them and found them packed with CNICs.

Police said that they had started investigation to ascertain if the CNICs were genuine or fake. The police had also obtained recording of CCTV cameras installed near nullah to probe into the matter.

Earlier Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had succeeded in by-polls from this constituency.