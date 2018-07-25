Share:

KABUL: At least three people were wounded after five rockets were fired into Kabul on Tuesday, police said, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest attack on the Afghan capital. The rockets landed in residential areas "near the mountains in PD5 (police district)" in the west of the city, police spokesman Hashmat Stanikzai said. It is not clear if a nearby police academy was the intended target. Three civilians were wounded in the attacks and police have been deployed to find the launch site, Stanikzai added.–AFP