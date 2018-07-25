Share:

ISLAMABAD - Inflows in the country’s rivers have reached to 501,700 cusecs on Tuesday which is around 32200 cusec higher than the historic average of 470500 cusecs.

However despite the increase in the river flows water level in Mangla reservoir is critical while Tarbela is between critical to satisfactory, said spokesman IRSA Khalid Rana while talking to media here

Due to rains in the catchment area for the first time in ongoing kharif that river inflows crossed the figure of 5 Lakh cusecs, said spokesman IRSA.

He said that river inflows recorded at 501,700 cusecs against last year flows of 420,900 cusecs and historic average of 470,500 cusecs.

River Kabul at Nowshera is flowing at high flood level and discharge recorded at 105,300 cusecs. On Tuesday storage in reservoirs is 3.917 MAF against last year 10.74 MAF and 10 year average of 8.74 MAF.

“We can say that Tarbela storage is now critical to satisfactory as the dam has filled to 40% to its max capacity, but Mangla is still critical to very critical as the dam is yet filled upto 18% to its maximum capacity.

On Tuesday Tarbela storage was 2.42 MAF against maximum storage of 6 MAF while Mangla is at 1.3 MAF against maximum storage of 7.3 MAF, he added.

The provincial releases on Tuesday were Punjab 120,000 cusecs, Sindh 158,000 cusecs, Balochistan 14,000 cusecs, KP 3100 cusecs.

At 12 o clock Tarbela inflows have further increased from 276,000 cusecs to 295,000 cusecs while Chenab at Marala has also increased from 87,600 cusecs to 93,354 cusecs.

The issue of disappearance of huge quantity of water from Besham to Tarbela still continue as on Tuesday 52000 cusecs was disappeared. On Tuesday morning the water inflow in Indus at Besham was 328000 cusecs but the water reached to Tarbela was 276000 cusecs.

The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Sunday were as follows, inflows in Indus at Tarbela were 295,000 cusecs and outflows 100000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera inflows 89300 cusecs and outflows 89300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla inflows 48500 cusecs and outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala inflows 98,194 cusecs and outflows 48500 cusecs.

Inflows in Jinnah Barrage were 212500 cusecs and outflows 205500 cusecs, Chashma inflows 200100 cusecs and outflows 190000 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 199100 cusecs and outflows 180200 cusecs, Panjnad inflows 14600 cusecs and no outlaws, Guddu inflows 149500 cusecs and outflows 108200 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 98900 cusecs and outflows 47200, Kotri inflows 34800 Cusecs and outflow nil.

Tarbela against the minimum operating level of 1386 feet is presently at 1477.78 feet. The maximum conservation level of Tarbela is 1550 feet.

Mangla against minimum operating level of 1050 feet is presently 1136.95 feet. Maximum conservation level of Tarbela is 1242 feet. Chashma against the minimum operating level of 638.15 feet is presently 647.30 feet. The maximum conservation level of Mangla is 649 feet.