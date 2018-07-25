Share:

KARACHI - The Youth Parliament organised ‘Youth Vote Conference’ in local hotel on Tuesday.

The motive of this conference was to educate, encourage and motivate youth to use their right to vote and to vote right candidate and bridge gap between youth and candidates contesting in the general elections 2018 being held today.

The conference was graced by several political leaders and nominated candidates for general elections. All the candidates presented their manifesto in front of youth and shared their manifesto and mandate in front of youth. The event also included Youth Dialogue in which critical questions on candidates’ past progress and future plans were asked by the young people.

While Youth Parliament members delivered speeches in favour of different political parties, was an interesting and energetic part of the conference. “We focused on education and provided laptops to 1.5 crore students, initiated youth policies and educational scholarships,” said Rana Mashhood Ahmed.

The programme was also attended by several independent candidates which included Muhammad Jibran Nasir and Aamir Nawaz Waraich.

“My motive is to keep religion away from politics and serve each and every person of my constituency belonging to any religion, cast and creed,” said Mohammad Jibran Nasir.

Fauzia Kasuri represented Pak Sarzameen Party and while addressing youth she said the way our party chairman served Karachi and changed the infrastructure of city as mayor, now he will serve the Sindh in the same way. Najeeb Haroon, Dr Imran Shah and Khurram Sherzaman represented Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. “KP opposition also praised the performance of KP government in the sector of education, health and police system,” said Khurram Sherzaman.

Answering to a question PTI founding member Najeeb Haroon said that our party’s motive is to finish nepotism.

While giving introduction of Grand Democratic Alliance Zakaria Hussain said we have nominated 34 candidates from Karachi who have sustainable plans for the betterment of their constituency in the sector of education.

Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, Syed Ali Raza Abidi and Tanzeel Rauf Parker represented MQM Pakistan.

“Youth must come out and vote in General Elections. MQM Pakistan has given opportunity to young people on merit in election and Tanzeel is an example of it” said Khawaja Izahar ul Hassan.

“Even without authority we served the city which includes our cleanliness campaigns, plantation and parks maintenance” said Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

“None of the member of Muttahida Majlis e Amal is involved in any corruption, crime in the past or present. We truly believe in law abiding politics” said Zahid Saeed.

“Pakistan People’s Party has served in health sector. We have made hospitals in interior Sindh” said Aziz Memon.

The Youth Vote Conference was attended by several business leaders including Mehtabuddin Chawla, Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, Syed Turab Shah (Journalist) social activists, media personalities and people from different walks of life. The conference brought candidates from different parties and young people from diverse groups together under one roof where they discussed and shared ideas for a better Pakistan without any hatred and prejudice.