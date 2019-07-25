Share:

KARACHI - Two accused have been arrested for betraying people in the name of (Hajj) Pilgrim.

FIA Anti Human Trafficking Circle has arrested two travel agencies on the charges of deceiving people in the name of Hajj in the area of Gulshan Abad 10 Karachi, Spokesperson FIA said.

Spokesperson further concluded that 37 passports have been recovered from accused Munier and Shahroz .The accused were extorting money from the people through forgery in Travel agency. The said Travel agency was not allotted any Hajj quota and despite it the agency had collected money and their passports from the people in the name of Hajj form.