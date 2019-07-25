Share:

SIALKOT-Police claimed to have arrested four suspects for allegedly assaulting their class fellow and blackmailing him into paying money for a year in village Goindkey-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil.

According to the FIR lodged by the victim at Bambaanwala police station, his four class fellows including Usman, Hassan, Abdullah, and Khalid Anees assaulted him a year ago at gunpoint. The accused also shot a video of the incident and started molesting the boy time to time under threats of online shaming. Besides, they also extorted from him thousands of rupees in cash after kidnapping him. This humiliating episode continued for at least a year. A few days ago, the accused brutally tortured the boy and fled from the scene considering him dead. The victim was admitted to Daska THQ Civil Hospital in critical condition.

Local police officials claimed that police had arrested all the four molesters and sent them behind bars after registering a case against them. Further investigation against them was underway.