Share:

Considering the opposition’s call to observe “Black Day” in the country on Thursday, security across the federal capital has been put on high alert for the day to avert any mishap.

IG Islamabad has affirmed thorough checking at all entrance and exit routed, adding that strict action will be taken against offenders.

“Heavy contingents of police have been put on standby in case we encounter any emergency”, the IG said.

It is to be noted that opposition parties are gearing to flex their muscles on the streets across the country today to lodge their protest on the first anniversary of the last year’s general elections, which they claimed were rigged.

The joint opposition, which includes Pakistan Peoples Party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National Party, National Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, announced at their all parties conference that they would observe a black day on July 25 to protest against the alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections and the PTI government’s flawed policies, which were making life miserable for the people.