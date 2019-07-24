Share:

Rawalpindi-Director Anti-Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi ordered inquiry against management of a private house society, Blue World City, for grabbing thousands of kanals of government land in Sangral Mouza, said sources on Wednesday.

The inquiry was launched against the management of Blue World City on a special report of an assistant director of Anti Corruption Establishment, Rawalpindi, they said.

According to sources, the ACE AD Zahid Zahoor submitted a report with Director Arif Rahim stating that the management of Blue World City had occupied thousands of kanals of government land in Sangral Mouza.

He stated that the crime had been committed with alleged nexus of officials of land revenue department. “The management of Blue World City is building houses and other buildings in a hasty manner that too without getting approval from Rawalpindi Development Authority besides floating advertisements in electronic and print media in order to trap investors and innocent citizens”, the report said. The ACE AD Zahid Zahoor also sought stern action against the management of the society, the officials of land revenue department and the RDA. Taking action, ACE Director Arif Raheem ordered an inquiry into the scam. “A prompt and punitive action will be taken against those found involved in grabbing the government land,” said the ACE director in a statement issued here. He said that the government land would be freed from the clutches of land mafia at any cost.

Meanwhile, Directorate Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering of the RDA launched operation against illegal housing societies. MP&TE Directorate demolished one head office and sealed 4 site offices of illegal housing schemes, RDA spokesman Hafiz Irfan said. He said that head office was demolished and two site offices of Margalla Hills Enclave at Mouza Mohra Shah Wali at GT Road near Taxila were sealed. One booking office of Faisal Town/Iqbal Town at Anwaar Chowk Wah Cannt was sealed and one booking office of Wah Enclave was sealed, he said.

Director MP&TE RDA said that under Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010, notices were being issued to the owners of five illegal housing schemes. MP&TE Directorate RDA’s staff including deputy director planning, superintendent scheme, scheme inspector and others with the help of the police from concerned police stations carried out operation in Wah Cantt near Taxila. The owners of these properties were running illegal housing schemes’ site offices in violation of Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.