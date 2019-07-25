Share:

KASUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Azhar Hayat, along with other officers, paid a surprise visit to Kasur Public Park here the other day.

The DC reprimanded the staff concerned for a sorry state of affairs at the park. He ordered immediate removal of the electricity wires passing beside the swings and trimming of the overgrown grass.

The DC directed ADCR Ch Arshad to monitor the affairs of the part; he also directed Assistant Commissioner Iffatun Nisa to regularly visit the park. He also ordered immediate removal of the unnecessary electricity wires between garden and jogging track. He also sought cleanliness in the park. Later, the DC went to a public park in Roshan Bhela where he ordered the removal of corncob spread across the road along the park. He also ordered the staff concerned to be regular, warning that the negligent staffers would be dealt with sternly.