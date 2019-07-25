Share:

ISLAMABAD : Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force on Wednesday discussed matters of professional interest with military command of Poland.

According to a press release, the Air Chief highlighted the selfless contributions by the Polish officers during the infancy of PAF and acknowledged their role in its development and modernisation.

Officials from both the countries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and the air forces in particular.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited the Polish Armed Forces Headquarters. On arrival, he was received by General Commander of the Polish armed forces Lt. General Jaroslaw Mika while 1st Deputy Commander of the Polish armed forces Major General Jan Sliwka and Brigadier General Jacek Pszczola, Inspector Polish Air Force were also present on the occasion. He was presented the Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent of the Polish armed forces.

Later in the day, the Air Chief met Marek Lapinski, Deputy Minister of Defence and Major General Dariusz Lukowski, Deputy Chief of the General Staff. Various matters of bilateral cooperation were discussed during these meetings. The Air Chief is on an official visit to Poland on the special invitation of Polish Air Force.