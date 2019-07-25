CHINA - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has opened its doors to US sellers on its oldest platform, Alibaba.com. It now offers tools to allow US firms to sell on the business-to-business platform in the US and globally. The move will allow Alibaba, traditionally China-focused, to compete with global e-commerce giants like Amazon. Alibaba.com says it has 10 million active business buyers in more than 190 countries and regions.

As part of the announcement on Tuesday, Alibaba.com said US produce firm Robinson Fresh would be joining the platform on 23 July.

 