Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council Wednesday organised a dance evening titled ‘Shaam-e-Raqs;’ at Alhamra.

According to a handout, students of the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts including Karam Rafique Ahmed, Maliha Ch, Aeba Ch, Danyal, Zohaib Hassan, Heba and Hena Sheikh showed their skills.

The young performers won applause from the audience.

Lahore Arts Council Excutive Director Ather Ali Khan graced the occasion and praised the young artistes. He said: “Such events are being organised to tap the talent of young artistes. The Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts is playing its part in training the youth in 12 different genres of arts. In this evening, young artistes performed on Iqbal and Amir Khusro’s poetry.” Ather shared with the audience his vision of arts promotion, saying: “We arranged this evening for the students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts to show their skills.”