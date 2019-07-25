Share:

At least five people were killed and 10 others were wounded on Tursday as a blast rocked a bus carrying employees of the Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum in the capital city of Kabul, reported the Interior Ministry spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi.

"In Kabul's police district 16, in Mili Bus square, a suicide bomber targeted the bus of employees of the Ministry of Mines. Based on initial information, five civilians were killed and 10 more were wounded", stated the spokesman for the Ministry of Interior.

The Afghan government has condemned the bombing, calling it senseless and inhumane.

The latest attack took place in Kabul's police district nine. No exact number of casualties has been determined so far, Besmillah Taban, the chief of the police district nine, stated. No militant group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The incident comes as the government continues clashes with militant groups, including the Taliban movement. At the same time, Taliban is engaged in peace talks with the US officials in Qatar.