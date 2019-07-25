Share:

SYDNEY-The Australian state of Queensland will be home to the country’s first robotics manufacturing hub with a total investment of 12.5 million U.S. dollars, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Queensland University of Technology (QUT) and Urban Art Projects (UAP) will partner with the Queensland state government to create the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing (ARM) Hub.

“Few things are reshaping the world faster than the emergence of robotics and autonomous systems,” Queensland Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick said.

“The ARM Hub will further embed Queensland as a global leader in advanced robotics and design-led manufacturing.”

According to Dick, ARM will provide advice and guidance for manufacturers “across sectors as diverse as aerospace, biomedical, beef and food processing, defence, mining equipment, technology and services, rail manufacturing and space.”

“The ARM Hub will provide practical production and manufacturing advice in a real-life factory environment, enabling Queensland manufacturers to learn cutting-edge robotic technologies and techniques, and develop industry skill and expertise to apply to their own businesses,” he said.

QUT Vice-Chancellor Professor Margaret Sheil said that her institution was already boosting Queensland’s robotic capabilities as the headquarters of the Australian Centre for Robotic Vision and the ARM Hub will extend the reach of their expertise to the benefit of manufacturers.

“The Hub will allow Queensland industry and research institutions to build the advanced capability that will enable manufacturers to be more competitive, bring manufacturing jobs back to Australia and generate new jobs here,” Sheil said.