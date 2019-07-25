Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan returned to Pakistan during the early hours on Thursday after completing a successful maiden three-day visit to the United States of America.

Imran Khan’s tour was of vital significance as talks were held between the top leadership of both countries. Both leaders aimed towards cementing Pakistan-US relations in a range of areas. However, the premier’s traditional attire during his visit at the White House captured the attention of many.

Imran Khan met the US President Donald Trump wearing a navy blue Shalwar Kameez and his favorite black Peshawari chappal, which became centerpiece at the White House. This representation of cultural attire by PM Imran became a talking point on the social media.

After the hype, a designer from Islamabad claimed that he had designed Imran Khan’s dress for his meeting with the US president.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and HRD Zulfi Bukhari rubbished the claims and revealed that the First Lady – Bushra Bibi – herself bought all the clothes and got them stitched from a simple local tailor.

“The PM has never been interested in designers or worn them, especially for his simple shalwar kameez. The First Lady bought all the cloth and got it stitched from a simple local tailor. Which ever designer is trying to claim credit for it is not only a liar but a cheat,” tweeted Zulfi Bukhari.