ISLAMABAD-The Capital Development Authority reshuffled 152 officers working on same positions from more than 3 years but some of them again secured lucrative positions due to their nexus.

The major reshuffle in the civic body was made following the directions of Public Accounts Committee in which it had directed to remove the officers, who are serving on same positions from last many years. The wisdom behind directions of the parliamentary body was to end monopoly of few well-contacted officers who are retaining lucrative positions from last many years while improvement in the service delivery was another objective of the move.

Though the city managers have reshuffled a total of 152 officers of different cadres including directors, deputy directors and assistant directors; however, some of them successfully managed either to remain posted in similar formations or get lucrative positions again. For instance, the positions of deputy directors of Building Control Section Rahim Bangash and Raheel Junejo replaced each other instead of posting them out from the directorate. Similarly, directors of Estate Management-I (East), Estate Management-I (West) and One-Window Directorate were rotated with each other without posting them out from the directorates having same working style. The Director Parliament House Mashooq Ali Shaikh has been posted again as Director Aiwan-e-Saddar, i.e. a similar posting.

The same trend is quite evident in several other postings as well and it seems that the authority had implemented the directions of PAC half-heartedly. As for instance, an assistant director of security cadre Ramzan, who remained under investigation on several charges including sexual harassment, has been appointed as Deputy Director Estate Management.

A Deputy Director Taimour Ahmed who was recently posted out from Land Directorate has once again been appointed in the same directorate under the guise of rotation policy. Meanwhile, a marketing manager Niamat Ullah has been posted as Assistant Director One-Window Directorate.

According to details, the officers who have been transferred include three directors of executive cadre, two directors of Architecture Wing, two directors (Civil), four deputy directors (Civil), three Deputy Directors Electrical and Mechanical Wing, two deputy directors Planning Wing, three deputy directors Architecture Wing, four Deputy Directors Finance, Audit and Accounts Wing, one deputy director of executive cadre, one Deputy Director Security cadre, 7 audit and accounts officer, two statistical and evaluation officers, 21 divisional accounts officers, 16 assistant accounts officers, 26 assistant directors (Civil), 15 assistant director electrical and mechanical, 8 assistant directors executive cadre, one marketing manager, one Assistant Manager, one documentation officer and 31 private secretaries. However, when contacted, spokesperson of CDA Syed Safdar Ali said that it is the first phase of rotation and will be continued and reiterated that same policy will be implemented across all the wings of the Authority in true letter and spirit.

When specifically questioned about aforementioned examples, he replied that the reshuffling was an extensive drive and if such matter would come into the notice of management the same would be rectified. Meanwhile, the federal cabinet in its recent meeting had decided that the existing practice to entrust additional charge to officers must be discontinued and process of filling the vacant positions in the Federal Government be completed at earliest.

However, the better fact is that there are dozens of officers in CDA, who are enjoying additional charges.