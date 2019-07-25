Share:

LAHORE : Indian High Commissioner Ajay Biseria and First Secretary Chera King called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar here on Wednesday and discussed bilateral issues, including Kashmir and Kartarpur Corridor. The Punjab governor told the Indian envoy that Pakistan wanted friendly relations with all the neighbours, including India. “In order to improve the bilateral relationship between India and Pakistan, we need to find a sustainable solution to the Kashmir issue and it has to be done on a priority basis,” Ch Sarwar said categorically. The governor also welcomed the progress made on Kartarpur Corridor so far. The governor said that only dialogue could help reach a settlement on all contentious issues as war was not a solution to any problem in the world. “It has always been Pakistan’s desire to resolve all issues through dialogue, and India should also respond in a similar fashion,” he said, and stressed the need for resolving the core issue of Kashmir so that both the countries could focus on eliminating poverty and terrorism.

Ch Sarwar said that terrorism had no religion and every country would have to contribute towards the eradication of this menace.

Ch Sarwar also informed High Commissioner Ajay Biseria that an international Sikh convention would be organised at Governor’s House on August 31, and Sikhs from around the globe will be attending the moot.

Ajay Biseria assured the governor that India was serious for the inauguration of Kartarpur project in November this year and the construction of terminal in India was underway at full pace. He said that such projects would surely bring the two countries closer to each other.