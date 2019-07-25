Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has started visiting divisional headquarters in the province.

During the first leg of his visit, CM Buzdar went to Circuit House Faisalabad to lay foundation stone of seven mega projects for the district. Governor Ch Sarwar accompanied the CM. More than Rs21 billion rupees will be spent on these schemes.

The duo laid foundation stone of eastern wastewater treatment plant project for the city of Faisalabad. This plant would be completed in three years with an amount of Rs19.33 billion and will be linked with Gogera Branch Canal.

They also laid the foundation stone of the project of dualization of a link road from Khurianwala to Sahianwala Interchange which will be completed with the cost of Rs250.60 million.

New sewerage system scheme, construction of trauma centre and upgrade of rural health center to THQ hospital in Dijkot were also launched. Similarly, upgrading the operation theatres of Allied Hospital’s emergency with a cost of around Rs340 million.

Talking to the media the Circuit House Faisalabad, the Chief Minister said that divisional visits have been started on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan adding that government is thankful to the people of Faisalabad for their love and affection towards the PTI.

“The water treatment project is a gift for the citizens of Faisalabad. We have already visited this city; proposals of the assembly members will be listened to and problems will be solved, he said, adding that Rs152 billion has been allocated for 500 schemes for Faisalabad and scope of development work will be expanded.

He greeted Prime Minister Imran Khan for his successful visit to the US. “For the first time, US President Donald Trump offered mediation on Kashmir issue. The Pakistan Army is standing with the democratic government and we pay tributes to the armed forces for their efforts to maintain peace in the country.

On the demand of the journalists, the CM also announced the project of journalists’ colony in Faisalabad and invited them to his office.

Governor Sarwar said the number of development schemes approved by CM Buzdar is unprecedented and assembly members are thankful to him. “We also congratulate Prime Minister Imran Khan for his successful US visit and consultation process with the assembly members will be continued,” he added.