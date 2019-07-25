Share:

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani Wednesday directed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board to work together to ensure cleanliness and desilting all drains ahead of the ahead monsoon.

This he directed while holding a high level meeting to review the arrangements of monsoon at his office here. The deputy commissioners apprised their district wise progress as per contingency plan. The KMC officials informed that prior to monsoon, all Nullahs were cleaned and if required it will further be desilted accordingly.

The representatives Provincial Disaster Management Authority, District Municipal Corporations and Karachi Water and Sewerage Boards were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner Karachi urged upon all concerned departments to play their due role to implement the plan prior to monsoon. He said it was the primarily duty of the DCs to coordinate and liaison with all department to face any emergency and challenge during monsoon.

Shilwani directed that encroachments from all drains should also be removed immediately. The Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani has also stressed the need of basic training and refresher courses of all operational staff of all departments prior to monsoon. He directed that staff list be sent to the Pak Army which was going to facilitate and assist the district administration in rescue and relief operation during monsoon.