Daraz collaborates with Facebook, Google

LAHORE (PR): Daraz, Pakistan’s leading online marketplace, has launched Daraz Private Traffic - a first of its kind digital marketing program developed in collaboration with Facebook and Google - at the second annual DarazMall Summit. Over 400 leading brands attended the events which were held in Karachi and Lahore on the 22nd and 24th of July, respectively. As a frontrunner for innovation in Pakistan, Daraz focuses on the use of technology to not only enhance consumer experience but also to maximize the benefits derived by the seller community. Partnerships, past and present, with organizations like Facebook and Google have allowed Daraz to develop a comprehensive digital ecosystem that provides opportunities of growth for all brands, regardless of location or background.

TECNO Mobile cuts price of Camon i4

LAHORE (PR): TECNO Mobile is lowering the prices of its flagship smartphone, the Camon i4, in retail stores across Pakistan much to the delight of phone enthusiasts. The Camon i4 4GB + 64GB variant is now only for Rs 22,499 with a discount of Rs 3,500. While the Canon i4 3GB+32GB is now only for Rs. 19,999 with a discount of Rs. 1,500. This spectacular move comes under TECNO’s commitment to ensure its loyal customers are able to get the best deal. The Camon i4 had already made waves across the country and with this new deal smartphone enthusiasts can get their hands on one of TECNO’s best smartphone. The Camon i4 is a brilliant smartphone that comes with 6.217” Display along with the storage of 64GB, 4GB RAM and 32GB, 3GB RAM respectively.

UNIDO launches programme on energy management systems for industries

ISLAMABAD (PR): A launch workshop was arranged by United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)to mark the beginning of its program on implementation of Energy Management System (EnMS) in Industries. This program is a part of UNIDO’s flag ship project on Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy called Sustainable Energy Initiative for Industries in Pakistan. Under this program, UNIDO trained Energy Consulting firms, will carry out EnMS implementations including Energy Audit in 50 industrial units across 10 industrial clusters, enabling in achievement of ISO 50001 based Energy Management Systems.

TMB appoints Mudassar Aqil as CEO

LAHORE (PR): The Board of Directors of Telenor Microfinance Bank has appointed Mohammad Mudassar Aqil as the bank’s new CEO. He will officially join the bank on 1st November, 2019, subject to all regulatory approvals.

Mudassar has been actively involved in the banking and microfinance industry. He has served as Chief Executive Officer of FINCA Microfinance Bank since 2011. Mudassar is a mission centered person with an established experience in leading change. Prior to joining FINCA, he spent 14 years with leading commercial banks in Pakistan and the United States. He also serves as a Director on the Board of Pakistan Microfinance Network. Irfan Wahab Khan, EVP Head of Emerging Asia Telenor Group and Chairman of the Board of Telenor Microfinance Bank, said, “After a thorough and wide-ranging selection process, the Board is delighted to appoint Mudassar Aqil to lead Telenor Microfinance Bank. Having worked in a variety of senior management roles, Mudassar has a deep understanding and experience of our business, the industry, and the market in which we operate. He is a strong, dynamic, and value-driven leader with an impressive track record of delivering consistent high-quality performance.

The Board warmly welcomes Mudassar and is confident that the bank will continue to thrive and lead the microfinance and digital financial services sector in the country.”

Commenting on his new appointment, Mohammad Mudassar Aqil said, “I am extremely thankful to the Board for providing me the opportunity to lead this prestigious organization and work towards greater financial inclusion in communities across Pakistan. As part of my efforts I look forward to realizing Telenor Microfinance Bank’s commitment and I am hopeful that together we will redouble our efforts in bringing financial empowerment to our society as a whole.”