ISLAMABAD - Steady drilling activities are in progress to assess massive coal reserves identified by Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP) in the Badin field and its adjoining areas of southern Sindh. “The coal is of good quality and high heating value,” an official source privy to petroleum sector developments told APP. He said the government had spent Rs13.736 million for appraisal of the deposits in the last fiscal year, while it allocated another Rs3.655 million in the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20 for advancement of the project. According to the surveyor’s estimate the reserve stands at one billion tons. He said, during the last year drilling of 9 bore holes with a cumulative depth of 3,660 meters, had been completed in Pingrio, Jhudo, Tando Bagho and Nando Town, Badin Bypass and Kingri areas in district Badin and surrounding areas, where coal seams encountered in all holes in various depths. Besides, drilling of BMS-10 borehole in south of Pingrio had been started. The official said experts had collected core samples, completed their chemical analysis and geological logging of the exploratory boreholes. The experts had also initiated the process of digitalization of the borehole log data and compilation of the project report. He said two newly purchased multipurpose drilling rigs had been deployed at the site to speed up the drilling activities. He said drilling crew including engineers and other technical staff are busy for the expeditious operation.

Answering a question, the official said efforts were being made for exploration of tertiary coal in Central Salt Range Punjab, aimed at meeting the growing domestic energy demand.