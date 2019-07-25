Share:

SIALKOT-Medical stores in Sialkot district have announced a 50 to 60 percent increase in the prices of insulin and other medicines used for diabetes treatment.

The medical stores’ owners have also created artificial shortage of insulin and several medicines of diabetes as well. This alarming situation has perturbed the patients suffering from diabetes.

Diabetic patients including Abdul Majeed, Parveen Bibi, Naseem Kausar, Nasir Mehmood, Sakeena Bibi, Aslam, Bashir Ahmed, and Ghulam Rasul said that the medical stores’ owners had increased the prices of insulin from Rs600 to Rs1000.

They said that there was also shortage of insulin and other medicines for diabetes treatment at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and the THQ Civil Hospitals in Daska, Sambrial Kotli Loharan, Pasrur, and Zafarwal.

“This hike in insulin prices has badly affected the patients suffering from diabetes,” they said, and adding that the increase in insulin prices was unaffordable for the poor patients.

In Sialkot, dozens of the affected diabetic patients staged a peaceful demonstration in front of Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot against, what they said, unbearable hike in insulin prices by the medical stores owners. They also chanted anti-government slogans.

When contacted, Health Department officials said that they were fully aware of the shortage of insulin and other medicines for diabetes treatment. They said that they had repeatedly brought this situation into the notice of Health Department high-ups, adding that these medicines had not been provided yet by the provincial government to all the public hospitals in Sialkot district for unknown reasons.

The perturbed patients and local lawyers-cum-human rights activists, namely Shahid Mir, Ghazala Adnan, and Aliya Hina expressed grave concerns over the situation. They termed the increase in prices a great pity with patients. They urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to take notice of the hike in medicines’ prices by the medical stores.

Water continues soaring up

in River Chenab

The water level continued soaring up in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot on Wednesday, following the fresh spell of heavy rains in Sialkot region and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Sialkot Irrigation Department officials said that water level soared up to 85094 cusecs, adding that it was 74388 cusecs on Tuesday. The water level remained 3808 cusecs in River Tawi and 1405 cusecs in River Jammu at Head Marala-Sialkot.

Officials added that 20000 cusecs water was being released in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal (having total water capacity of 22000 cusecs) and 12280 cusecs in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC), having water capacity of 16000 cusecs.

Both of these main canals originate from River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot. In Sialkot, the district administration had already put all the departments on red alert. Punjab Disaster Management Authority had already issued flood warning regarding flood in River Chenab at Head Marala near Sialkot. According to the flood warning, there will be a high flood in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot from July 25 to 27.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider visited the banks, dykes, and embankments of rivers Chenab, Tawi, and Jammu near Head Marala-Sialkot. He also visited Naullahs Dek, Aik, Palkhu and Bhed in and around Sialkot city. The DC directed the officials concerned to ensure early repairing of these dykes and embankments at the needed spots.

Later, the DC told the newsmen that the departments concerned were monitoring the flood situation in River Chenab and other rivers and naullahs flowing in Sialkot district.

He added that water level was continuously soaring up in River Chenab due to the ongoing spell of heavy rains in Sialkot region and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.