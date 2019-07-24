Share:

ATTOCK - Punjab Land Record Authority will establish 115 new Land Record Centres (LRCs) including eight centres in Attock district at a cost of more than Rs2 billion.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Col Malik Anwar Khan said this while talking to this correspondent here on Wednesday.

He said that these new LRCs would be completed in next six months hopefully by the end of January 2020. He added that for these centres more than 1,000 new recruitments were expected. He said that these LRCs would provide ownership and mutation documents to land owners.

The provincial minister said that there were 152 LRCs working already at thesil level across Punjab, adding that to minimise workload on these centres and facilitate people nearest to their hometown, 115 new centres were being set up. He said that for these LRCs, land record officers and service centre officials would be recruited. “Most of these centres will be set up in available state buildings,” he added. To a question, the minister said that eight LRCs would be set up in Attock district at Chhab, Khaur, Domel, Malal, Bahtar, Fatehjang, Tajak, and Sarwala.