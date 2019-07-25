Share:

LAHORE : A delegation of Lahore Development Authority’s senior officers called on Vice Chairperson of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Ch Waseem Akhtar here in his office on Wednesday. Pending complaints of housing societies of LDA and private housing schemes came under discussion during the meeting. Waseem reiterated his commission’s resolve to fix expats’ problems as soon as possible. He said the cooperation of LDA make it easy to address the complaints about fraud. The delegation was informed the number of pending complaints about private with LDA stood 135. A total of 53 complaints are about housing societies of LDA. The delegation vowed to get fixed the issues of expats at the earliest.