ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulemma-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the United States was aimless and there was no agenda for the interest of Pakistan.

He said that the US wanted Pakistan to do more for achieving their interests and the Prime Minister has accepted what they wanted from Pakistan. He further elaborated that the last two governments had started a strategy to move forward without any support of US and got close to China but the current government again changed that strategy and is getting closer to US. While answering a question, he said that from the very first day Pakistan was ready for mediation on Kashmir issue, but it was India who refused and rejected this proposal every time.

He added that the statement of Imran Khan regarding Osama Bin Laden was beyond his thinking and it has created a kind of confusion, because what the other governments were stating about Osama’s killing was different from what the PM said in the United States.

He further said that US after 9/11 wanted its own form of geographical design of this region and now they were fulfilling their wishes through the current government of PTI.

Lashing out at the statement of PM regarding the possible exchange of Dr Aafia Siddique and Shakeel Afridi, he said how can they exchange a criminal and spy with an innocent person.

In his informal talks with the journalists, he rejected the tribal districts elections and termed it manipulated and rigged.