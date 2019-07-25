Share:

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, Indian forces entered into the boy’s hostel of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in Ganderbal and thrashed the students and research scholars without any reason on Wednesday night.

According to Kashmir Media Service, two hostel students were grievously injured by the forces and have been shifted to Soura Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar for treatment.

An eye witness told media that the forces raided the hostel without any official procedure at around 11pm on Wednesday and started searching the rooms.

The hostel residents objected to the unjustified searches and asked the forces to first talk to any of the university officials but they started beating them with their guns, he added.

Around a dozen more students and researchers received injuries in the forces’ assault as per the student.

A student added that the forces were making up stories without any proof that militants had entered the hostel premises.

As per details the university officials reached to the spot only after the injured students were to the hospital.

Confirming the thrashing of the students, an official at the university said that they were ascertaining the number of students injured in the incident.