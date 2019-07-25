Share:

SHARQPUR SHARIF - Gas consumers are suffering from a great ordeal due to prolonged gas loadsheding in Sharaqpur Sharif. The gas outages have badly affected the routine life of locals, and they are forced to buy meal from market because they cannot cook meals at homes due to gas suspension. People are disappointed due to indifference of the authorities concerned to their woes. Women of Sharaqpur also protested against five-day long gas suspension, saying that it had become difficult for them to prepare breakfast for their children.