Share:

KAMALIA -A seminar to promote technical education and skills was held at Govt Technology College Kamalia here the other day.

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana was the chief guest. CEO Education Mehr Aftab, Deputy DEO Tanveer Ahmed Ghazali, Principal Govt PST College Rana Zulfiqar, Principal Govt Technology College Rana Saleem, Shafique Shahid Malik, dignitaries of the city, and students of the college attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana said that the Govt Technology College was exemplary in equipping the youth of Kamalia with technical education. “Students graduating from this college are leading their careers at various places in the country. Even more of the technologies education will be launched next year at the Govt Technology College Kamalia,” she said. “I have been informed about the problems being faced by the college, and we will use all of our efforts to solve them. We aim to provide the best traditional and technical education for the youth of the area. We have already worked in the past to improve the field of education and will continue to do so in the future,” she added. “Steps are also being taken to establish the sub-campus of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore in Kamalia. We have received a positive response from the UET, which will be progressing very quickly. And by the grace of Allah, the UET campus in Kamalia will be established soon. After that, higher education facilities will be available to the students in the city of Kamalia”, she revealed.

Principal Govt. PST College Kamalia Rana Saleem Akbar also addressed the ceremony. Ashifa Riaz Fatyana also visited different departments of the college. Later, she inaugurated Sehat Insaf Card and Hepatitis Medicine at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kamalia.

Four robbed of cash, valuables

Four persons were deprived of cash, gold ornaments, and three cell phones worth more than Rs500,000 at three different places in Hafizabad.

According to police sources, Riaz of Jalalpur Kuhna village sold out his cattle in Thatha Gahra Cattle Mandi and was on the way back home when three criminals robbed him of Rs171,000 and a cell phone.

Similarly, Malik Imran s/o Akbar Ali of Nanoaana, along with his wife, was on the way home on a bike. They just reached near Nahrianwala when four armed bandits stopped them at gunpoint and snatched gold ornaments, two cell phones and Rs4,000 from them. The police are investigating.

Meanwhile, unidentified burglars broken into the house of Ansar Ali son of Sher Muhammad in Soligin Awan when he and other family members had went to the house of their relations after locking the house from the main gate. The burglars entered the house after breaking the locks and made off gold ornaments and Rs20,000. The police are

investigating.