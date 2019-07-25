Share:

LOS ANGELES-Gwen Stefani has cancelled her Wednesday show in Las Vegas

The ‘What You Waiting For’ hitmaker is currently performing as part of a residency at the Zappos Theatre in Las Vegas until November 2 but she was forced to pull out of Wednesday’s show as she is ‘’unwell’’.

In a post uploaded to her Instagram page, she wrote: ‘’I am so upset to share that I am unwell & will not be able to perform my Vegas residency show tomorrow night. I was so looking forward to seeing everyone & performing & I wish I wasn’t feeling the way I do. To everyone who was coming to Wednesday’s show, I am so sorry. I am doing everything I can to be back on stage Friday.’’

Gwen previously admitted her Las Vegas residency is ‘’draining’’.

She said: ‘’It feels like a marathon! It’s so physical, it’s so emotional, it’s so draining, but it’s so rewarding. I feel so honoured ... It’s been pretty magic. I’m pretty lucky ... I get up and think, ‘What am I? Who am I? What am I doing? But then something just clicks in and I just have this need for attention from these people.’’

Stefani kicked off her “Just A Girl” Las Vegas residency last year on June 27. She was initially scheduled to perform 25 shows through mid-March 2019.

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” she tweeted in April 2018. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”