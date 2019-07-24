Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Electric Supply Company detected around 12,000 suspected connections during the ongoing drive against power pilferage so far across the five circles of the company.

Sources said that some 100,305 meters were found slow during routine checking. Similarly, 146 meters were found with holes through which electricity was being pilfered. They said that 1485 accused were getting direct power supply from meters while 377 meters were found tampered during the inspection.

Meanwhile, the IESCO chief Shahid Iqbal said that the drive would continue till complete elimination of power theft.

He said that power pilferers were enemies of country and the nation and action was being taken against all power thieves without any discrimination.