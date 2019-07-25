Share:

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) on Wednesday announced the appointment of a transgender person named Faisal Qureshi , hired as Naib Qasid.

This is the first time that PBM counted a transgender person among its work force. PBM is a charity and social welfare organisation which help the poor and needy in Pakistan. PBM is a semi-autonomous body set up through a 1992 Act of the Government of Pakistan.

PBM announced the historic hire of Faisal via their official twitter account.

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal welcomes Faisal, a Transgender matriculate hired as Naib Qasid. #inclusivity #NoToGenderDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/v9qeKHhJ1z — Govt of Pakistan (@pid_gov) July 25, 2019

PBM's managing director Aon Abbas Buppi said in a statement issued on Twitter, that "the transgenders living in Pakistan have as much equal rights on Bait-ul-Maal, as any citizen of Pakistan. We can add them to the stream of national development by giving them equal economic, political and social rights. Today, Faisal Qureshi has been employed as an assistant in the Bait-ul-Maal."