During his weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said that Pakistan and India have no other option but dialogue.

The spokesperson also confirmed that Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav would be granted consular access and the process for this was already underway.

Moreover, while speaking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US, the spokesperson told press that relations with Washington had started afresh.

He further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump’s held comprehensive talks focusing on building a broad-based and enduring partnership between the two countries and strengthening cooperation to bring peace, stability and economic prosperity in South Asia.

“There was no mention of do more during the US visit,’ he added.

During his visit to the US, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with President Donald Trump. The US president offered to mediate the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. The two leaders also held discussions on the situation in Afghanistan.

Further, on Afghanistan, the spokesperson said Pakistan’s role has been that of facilitator which has been acknowledged by everybody including the United States. He said we want an Afghan led and Afghan owned solution of the conflict.

To a question about Iran, the spokesperson said all parties must work towards easing the tension in the region. He said Pakistan is watching the developments in the region very closely. He said security of commercial and shipping supply lines in the Strait of Hormuz and beyond is very important and critical.