ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have busted a gang of drug pushers involved in smuggling of narcotics in other countries and recovered 3.30 kilograms of ice worth millions of rupees from them.

According to details, a team led by SP (Saddar) Umer Khan succeeded to bust the gag of drug-pushers.

The officials were performing duty at ‘Dharek Mohri’ police picket and stopped a car for checking.

The police team recovered 3.33 kilograms of ice worth around Rs10.6 million from the car.

The gangsters were identified as Athar, Sher Zameen, Nauman and Mehboob. During preliminary investigation, they confessed to having smuggled ice to Arab countries.

The police also impounded their vehicle and seized their passports. IGP Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan announced award of cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of the police team.