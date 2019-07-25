Share:

ISLAMABAD - Test-discard wicketkeeper and opening batsman Kamran Akmal has demanded Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to introduce across the board accountability and show the door to entire team management, coaches and selection committee.

Talking to The Nation, Kamran said: “Pakistan cricket team went beyond expectations in the world cup as they had beaten the heavyweights of world cricket. If we look at the last five years of Pakistan cricket team’s performances, one can easily claim that this world cup was by far the best as far as they finished fifth. But for me and others, who had some knowledge of cricket, it could be the best one, had the team management paid heed towards day-to-day changing situation and maintained the team’s run-rate, which was rock-bottom after the worst ever defeat against the West Indies.

“Pakistan team could have easily played the semifinals. The matter of the fact is that chief selector, coaches and team management considered them above everything, which is the core issue and where PCB needs to pay attention. Unless these high-flying officials are not thrown out, Pakistan cricket will continue to suffer while blaming only skipper or players is no solution to our problems,” he added.

He said merit and performance must hold the key to selection in Pakistan team. “If someone is performing on consistent basis, he should be given his due right, unlike of past, when top performers in domestic cricket had to sit out and ordinary performers were given countless chances. This culture of nepotism must have to be tackled with iron hand. I am confident that PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani and MD Wasim Khan will take very serious notice of injustice done to the players in the recent past.

“Pakistan is blessed with great talent, but the rights of deserving players were denied, which resulted in huge frustration among the top class players, who could be part of any international team, but they were denied to represent the country,” he added.

He said that he baldy fears for Pakistan cricket, as results are not coming, which the team is capable to produce. “The way we were humiliated by West Indies and then we beat Kiwis and almost lost against the minnows Afghanistan, it was sheer brilliance of Imad, Wahab, which saved the day for Pakistan cricket. Otherwise, it would have been the darkest day in the history of Pakistan cricket, had we lost against the Afghans.”

Kamran said that the PCB has to wake up from deep slump and has to take things very seriously. “Being the proud world champions and Champions Trophy winners, Pakistan team should have performed much better. Such pathetic and ordinary results in mega events won’t satisfy the masses. Now the chief selector has decided not to renew his contract and others must follow the same, rather than waiting for coaching staff to resign. PCB must take action and send them home.”

When asked about captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed and his performances in the recent past, the wicketkeeper batsman said: “I guess everybody including the PCB has witnessed Sarfraz’ track record. I can’t comment whether he should stay as captain or not, as it is purely the PCB’s provocative, but I think time is ripe when the PCB should come up with something different and something solid if they want to save Pakistan cricket. If situation remains the same and PCB keep on hoping for miracles, then the future of Pakistan cricket seems very bleak.

“I hope Prime Minister Imran Khan will bring positive changes in the team management and national team and also provide justice to long suffering players and fans. I am sure he will act without any further delay,” Kamran concluded.