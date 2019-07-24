Share:

ISLAMABAD - An Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded rigorous life imprisonment along with Rs0.3 million fine to a murderer on Wednesday whereas two accomplices were released giving them benefit of doubt.

Ramna police had registered a case against Tanveer Hussain, resident of Attock district and two others who allegedly gunned down Amjad Iqbal who was their cousin over a domestic dispute in February 2018.

The police arrested the accused and accomplices and presented the challan before the court.

The court after listening arguments awarded life imprisonment to Tanveer Hussain as well as imposed fine of Rs 0.3 million on the convict that will be paid to the heirs of the deceased.

The other accomplices were released after giving them the benefit of doubt.