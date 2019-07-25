Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday summoned Maryam Nawaz, her brothers Hassan and Hussain and cousin Abdul Aziz for July 31 for interrogation in money laundering and assets beyond means case.

Hassan and Hussain have been living in London for the past many years and have already been declared absconders in cases pending with the NAB. There is no possibility of them coming to Pakistan to face corruption cases.

In a separate development, an accountability court in Lahore extended the physical remand of Hamza Shehbaz, the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, for 10 days in assets beyond means and money laundering cases. His earlier remand expired because of which the NAB produced him before accountability court judge Ameer Muhammad Khan.

The NAB presented details of financial assets ‘owned’ by Hamza and told the court that during investigation into the cases two more benami companies have been unearthed.

Meanwhile, former minister for industries and production Manzoor Wattoo appeared before the NAB and submitted answers to the questions asked by the NAB in an inquiry related to illegal recruitments in the Utility Stores Corporations of Pakistan during his tenure.

Responding to the allegations against him on his previous appearance, Mr Wattoo had said the jobs were awarded in the light of the federal cabinet’s decision. He had said that there was a decision to open 1,500 stores and generate 3,500 jobs. It is alleged that Mr Wattoo hired over 400 employees in the corporation.